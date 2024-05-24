Commerce Bank Has $29.34 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $29,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 263,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 283,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $105.74. 1,662,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,467. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

