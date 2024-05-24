Commerce Bank Has $41.81 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $41,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $6.84 on Friday, reaching $281.33. The stock had a trading volume of 316,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $283.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.64.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,490 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

