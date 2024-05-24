Commerce Bank Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,110,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $205.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

