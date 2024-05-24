Commerce Bank Sells 41,129 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,129 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $40,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

AEP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.19. 1,282,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

