Commerce Bank Sells 4,323 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 4,833,656 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

