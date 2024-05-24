Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.95 billion 4.90 -$158.00 million ($0.69) -58.43 Riskified $297.61 million 3.74 -$59.03 million ($0.31) -20.13

Profitability

Riskified has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riskified, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Zillow Group and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -7.93% -2.28% -1.55% Riskified -17.28% -9.55% -7.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Riskified 0 6 2 0 2.25

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.32%. Riskified has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Riskified.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Riskified on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts. The company serves direct-to-consumer brands, online-only retailers, omnichannel retailers, online marketplaces, and e-commerce service providers in various industries, such as payments, money transfer and crypto, tickets and travel, electronics, home, and fashion and luxury goods. Riskified Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

