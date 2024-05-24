Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Shares of CMG traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.23. 210,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,436. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.21 and a 1 year high of C$12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$993.44 million, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.09.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $2,020,420 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

