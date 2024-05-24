CompX International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
CompX International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CompX International Price Performance
CompX International stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. CompX International has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.
About CompX International
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CompX International
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.