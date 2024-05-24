CompX International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

CompX International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CompX International Price Performance

CompX International stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. CompX International has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

About CompX International

CompX International ( NYSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

