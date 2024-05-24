Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $893.29 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $893.29 million and approximately $58.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,003,432,798 coins and its circulating supply is 4,040,928,369 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

