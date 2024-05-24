Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $144.12 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,436 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 2.6% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 9.19% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $144,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. 242,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,773. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1941 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

