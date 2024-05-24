Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $15.75 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.07% of STERIS worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.17. The company had a trading volume of 510,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

