Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $19.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.56. 210,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,284. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

