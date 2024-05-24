Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42,148 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.24 and its 200-day moving average is $493.77. The stock has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

