Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 1.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 813.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 168,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

