Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,277 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $738.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $730.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $517.80 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

