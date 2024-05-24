Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,105 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 0.8% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.34% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $43,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.54. The company had a trading volume of 642,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

