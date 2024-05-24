Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,808 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 1.96% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $25,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EUFN. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

EUFN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 643,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,908. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

