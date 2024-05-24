Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.11% of Pool worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.46. The company had a trading volume of 243,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,994. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

