Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 27,666 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,666 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. 9,289,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,317,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

