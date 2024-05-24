Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 8,394 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 1.77% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $34,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after buying an additional 121,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,270. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

