Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $93.87 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,515,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

