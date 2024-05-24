Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Constellium by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Constellium by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Constellium by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

