Copa (NYSE:CPA) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Copa stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.42. Copa has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Copa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

