Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,931 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $22,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $80.67 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

