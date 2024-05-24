Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 13,132 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $20,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $231,773,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after buying an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of DexCom by 79.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,847,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 817,351 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $125.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

