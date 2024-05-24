Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 18,051 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 354,776 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,121,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 287,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after buying an additional 266,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after buying an additional 189,351 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

