Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $25,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $274.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

