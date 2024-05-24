Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $23.22 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 224,938 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $23,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,831,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after buying an additional 236,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.91 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

