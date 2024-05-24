Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $24.28 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $24,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $502.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.70. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

