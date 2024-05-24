Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

