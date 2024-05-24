Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,862 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.