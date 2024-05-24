Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.64. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

