Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Packaging Co. of America worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,323,000 after purchasing an additional 131,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $163,314,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,836,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $180.24 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.86.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

