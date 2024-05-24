Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.