Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Trading Up 1.8%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

