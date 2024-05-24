Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.
Corporación América Airports Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of CAAP opened at $17.50 on Friday. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
