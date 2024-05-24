Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CAAP opened at $17.50 on Friday. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

