Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.94.

CJR.B has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.48 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

