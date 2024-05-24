CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $151.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

CRA International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $170.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.06 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. CRA International has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $178.52.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth $26,924,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

