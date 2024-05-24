Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.66) to GBX 4,921 ($62.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.28) target price for the company.

Cranswick Trading Down 0.7 %

Cranswick Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 4,400 ($55.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,204.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,003.67. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,872.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 3,143.58 ($39.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,480 ($56.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.30 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,489.36%.

Insider Activity at Cranswick

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.18), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,270.97). In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.98), for a total value of £54,397 ($69,137.01). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.18), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,270.97). 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

