Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Shares Down 10%

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £7,720.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Craven House Capital Company Profile

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

