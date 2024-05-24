Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 946 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32.

On Monday, February 26th, Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 571,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

