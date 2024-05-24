Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.72

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.72 and last traded at $148.58, with a volume of 688664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Crocs Stock Up 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

