CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $239.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -374.78 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after buying an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

