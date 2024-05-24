Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys Shares of 2,250 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $145.38.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.