Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $254,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.25. 944,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.