Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,309,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

