D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 942 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,294,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,490,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 662,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,287,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $250.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.