D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,104 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,848,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $162.73 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

