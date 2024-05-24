D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $195,406,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $279.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.67 and a 200-day moving average of $273.57.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

