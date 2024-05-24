D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.31 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of YETI worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.92 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

